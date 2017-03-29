Goldberg Says His WWE Return Has Been ‘Absolutely Miserable’

If you’re wondering what that high-pitched squealing you’ve been hearing all day is, we can confirm that it’s the world’s smallest violin playing for Goldberg. The 50-year-old Universal Champion has been training to get back in a WWE ring, and he’s not exactly the biggest fan of the regimen.
Here’s what he recently stated in the debut episode of the E&C Pod Of Awesomeness:
I’ll be honest, I’m miserable. I’m absolutely miserable. But my family’s having fun, man. And so, every single thing, every training session, every ART massage that makes me cry, every muay thai session, it’s all worth it, man. It’s just worth it. And, hey, at the end of the day, if I want to smile, I’ll buy a car. That’s how I’m happy. I did, I bought one on the way back from [Survivor Series in] Toronto because I worked my ass off.
I mean, isn’t that what we all do? I have crippling depression and like seventy cars. Totally relatable.
He further explains that the pressure to look the same as he used to is the driving force behind torturing himself to get in shape. He also complains that he poops all day because of his crazy pre-WrestleMania diet, but look, my dude, you’re 50. Soon pooping all day is all you’ll do.
It’s a hard-knock life.
Yet the few seconds of actual ring work he’s been asked to put in have been weak and sloppy. I get the nostalgia pop when he returned, but I am baffled that the crowd hasnt turned on him yet. He looks to be in great shape, but I think a few Germans from Brock might cripple him.
Worked his ass off?
Says the same thing on every media appearance he gets, was on JR’s show this week and complained about having to eat all day every day, but said he’d do it again in a second. Guess the pay day to buy a car every time you think about it is a nice offset
What an asshole.
Fuck right off, Bill. Just fuck right the fuck off.
Poor guy. Wrestles a total of 5 minutes over the course of several months and has to walk into Wrestlemania as the champion. Talk about getting dealt a shitty hand in life. /s
If he means this sincerely, then go fuck yourself Bill. Let someone who cares be the champ.
Ok. Am I the only one getting deja vu? Is lesnar’s contract up and we’ve forgotten? This fucking guy and his whining about being a famous wrestler. I was tired of this last time. I’m still holding out hope that Damien Sandow cashes in his money in the bank contract. The smartest guy in the wwe would take the contract out of the briefcase just in case he loses, right? No one ever opens it to see if the contract is even in there!
Can I blame Ryback for Goldberg’s return? Like, you know Vince had to be in the back hearing those “Goldberg” chants thinking that meant people were still interested in seeing this no-talent come back. People that complain about Creative on the Internet and then go out and chant “Goldberg” are why we can’t have nice things, like a Kevin Owens/Chris Jericho Universal Title match at WrestleMania. Fuck right off, Greenberg.
Is Goldberg dying? Is this some make-a-wish thing for him to wrestle in front of his kid before he kicks? I don’t understand WWE sacrificing Owens and Lesnar for this guy. If Wrestlemania doesn’t end with Brock rolling Goldberg’s head down the ramp then everything Brock built up after murdering Cena at Summerslam has been worth nothing.
Suddenly, Brock’s interview on the Stone Cold podcast seems human and relatable.