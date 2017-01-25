The WWE Superstars Who Never Won A Royal Rumble Match, But Should Have

It’s Royal Rumble week, which means the rumours of of who will walk away victorious have been flip-flopping around harder than Dolph Ziggler selling a lariat. While the winner remains to be seen, we thought we’d take a look back at all of the WWE Superstars who had their chance to win the Royal Rumble, but just couldn’t pull it out.
Keeping the list to a minimum is hard when you look at the many Superstars who were in storylines who didn’t require a title shot, yet were nonetheless deserving of a big win. Through our very scientific method of “yeah, that makes sense,” we’ve compiled our very own list of Royal Rumble losers who deserved to outlast the rest.
Ted Dibiase, sorry to say, was a weak main event draw if you look at the numbers when he was given those opportunities.
It’s also pretty interesting to note that there, for a 30 year event, has had so many people that have won more than once for example Stone Cold (3) Micheals, Batista, Hogan, Triple H and John Cena all (2). That’s 13 rumble wins between 6 men!
Also I would have thought you could add Lesnar and maybe even early Big Show to the list of people that should have won at least once
Lesnar won in 2003 and Big Show won in 2000.
Oi yeah I forgot about Lesnar in 03′. But didn’t Rock win 2000?
I watched 1990 last night and it blew my mind. I would like to nominate kofi with all the shit they make him do in rumbles give him the win.
Having been only 29 Rumbles you’d have to retcon a bunch of them for these to work. Like Jericho 100% over Sheamus, and sure Studd & Duggan can be changed, but it’d be hard to put most of these over others.
“Since nobody wants to hear my impassioned speech about how Ray Rougeau is the most under-appreciated Canadian wrestler of his time,…”
Rick Martel or GTFO.
i am not going to hear you out on stephanie mcmahon.