The WWE Superstars Who Never Won A Royal Rumble Match, But Should Have

It’s Royal Rumble week, which means the rumours of of who will walk away victorious have been flip-flopping around harder than Dolph Ziggler selling a lariat. While the winner remains to be seen, we thought we’d take a look back at all of the WWE Superstars who had their chance to win the Royal Rumble, but just couldn’t pull it out.

Keeping the list to a minimum is hard when you look at the many Superstars who were in storylines who didn’t require a title shot, yet were nonetheless deserving of a big win. Through our very scientific method of “yeah, that makes sense,” we’ve compiled our very own list of Royal Rumble losers who deserved to outlast the rest.