All The Latest Information On The Broken Hardys Trademark Dispute

This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw provided an interesting moment involving the former Tag Team Champions, Matt & Jeff Hardy. The brother duo were in ring doing a promo when Jeff Hardy mentioned how some people thought they should become “obsolete” and later Matt mentioned they were nearly “broken.” Both words drew big reactions from the WWE Universe that is very familiar with their Impact Wrestling “Broken” characters that drew a lot of praise in 2016. Since the Hardys returned to WWE this April at WrestleMania, there has been speculation that the “Broken” gimmick might finally be back.

There’s been a lot of discussion about the gimmicks in the past few months and we’ve been all over it. Jeff Hardy talked about how he and Matt were the ones that paid for Impact tapings at the Hardy compound, their Broken gimmick was even mentioned on WWE Network when the brothers talked to Corey Graves and on July 2nd, Matt took to Twitter to thanks the fans for their support while noting that their legal battle with Impact might be over.