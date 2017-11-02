Youtube

The friendship between Hulk Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake goes back over 30 years. If you watched these two well tanned men work together in WWE (then known as the WWF) going in the late 1980s that teamed up once in a while (they won SummerSlam 1989’s main event) and into their WCW careers in the 1990s (they headlined Starrcade 1994), they have always been close. They were so close that Hogan’s ex-wife Linda called them gay in her book, which led to lawsuits from both guys.

Fast forward to 2017, both men are in their 60s now and the friendship is not going well. It all started with Hulk Hogan tweeting about how he needed a haircut. Why would you tweet about a haircut instead of just going to get a haircut? Because he’s the Hulkster, brother. That’s what he does.

It’s about time to give myself a Stone Cold haircut brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 24, 2017

A fan named Darren tweeted Hulk about it and tagged Brutus Beefcake in a tweet, which set the whole thing off.