TNA Actually Has To Blur Out A Referee In This Week’s Episode

In case you were wondering, everything is still going great for Impact Wrestling under the new regime. We recently told you about the Broken Hardys’ Expedition of Gold, which features teleportation, and to a lesser extent, an attempt to win tag team titles all over the world. Well, Impact probably didn’t realize this expedition might land them in some weird legal hot water.

Thursday night’s episode of Impact will feature the first match in the Expedition of Gold, which was taped at CRASH Wrestling in Mexico. The Hardys faced Super Crazy and Psicosis for the promotion’s tag team titles, and that actually sounds awesome. But that match is going to air on television with the referee blurred out, or otherwise obscured. Which shouldn’t be distracting AT ALL.

On last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that the referee in that match (who we’ll assume is head official Marty Elias) is currently under contract to Lucha Underground. So naturally, AAA and Lucha Underground threatened legal action.

“The Hardys — this is a great story — on [this week’s] Impact show, there’s going to be what I believe is a first in history. They are going to have footage of a match, and they are going to have to blur out the referee. … They [did] the match, they [taped] it and everything like that. “During the week, Lucha Underground sent them a cease and desist. Evidently, the referee of the match was a Lucha Underground referee. So therefore, they threatened [Impact] with legal action if they show the match. So they are going to show the match, but they are digitizing the referee. So that’ll be a first. [Lucha Underground] didn’t want them to show the match [at all], but Psicosis and Crazy are not under contract to Lucha Underground. So they can show the footage. … That’s what happens when you’re in a promotional feud.”

As if you needed MORE reasons to tune into Broken Hardys segments, now you can witness history: a blurry-ass ref. I don’t know why anyone would ever want Impact Wrestling to fold. Then we’d never get stories like this one. Impact Wrestling forever.