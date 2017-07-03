James Storm Explained Why He Chose Impact Wrestling Over NXT

2015 was a really tumultuous year for James Storm, who has been pretty synonymous with Impact Wrestling since the promotion’s inception. When Storm’s contract was winding down in 2015, he was fresh off a storyline where he definitely didn’t murder Mickie James with a train. He was considering a jump to WWE, and there was perhaps a shocking amount of fan interest in him doing just that.

Storm actually appeared on an episode of NXT, where he received a hero’s welcome, but ultimately decided to sign a new contract with Impact. Almost immediately afterward, Bobby Roode and Eric Young left Impact and went over to NXT, where Roode became a cult favorite, got the best theme song of all time, and is in the middle of a lengthy run as NXT Champion. Many felt that perhaps Storm chose … poorly.

In a new interview with USA Today, Storm explained why he chose Impact over NXT, and what Triple H told him when he opted not to sign.

