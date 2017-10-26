Jeff Jarrett Has Reportedly Checked Himself Into Rehab

Impact Wrestling

2017 has been a hell of a year, and it seems that’s been especially true for Jeff Jarrett. The Global Force Wrestling owner returned to Impact Wrestling in January, full of big ideas. He dropped the “TNA” name in favor of “GFW” and promised to take the often-troubled company in a new direction. They got new title belts and everything. But by September he was gone from the company on an indefinite leave of absence. Now he’s been officially terminated from the company, and Impact Wrestling is no longer GFW (a name it only had for a couple of months anyway).

Clues about what might be the root of Jarrett’s problems have been easy to come by. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a Canadian indie promoter has said that Jarrett showed up for a show so drunk that he passed out in the locker room, and then he insisted on wrestling a match anyway. There is a video, if you’re up for seeing that.

Yesterday Pro Wresting Insider reported that Jarrett has checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility. When asked, Dave Meltzer confirmed the story on Twitter.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the rehab is being sponsored by WWE, but neither PWI nor Meltzer has mentioned that aspect. In any case, it’s always good to know that somebody is getting professional help for their problems, and we wish Jeff Jarrett and his family only the best.