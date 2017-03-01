Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former WWE star turned wannabe MMA fighter CM Punk is currently campaigning to get another fight with the UFC, and if the UFC doesn’t want to give it to him, he’ll take his less than stellar MMA skill set butvery potent pay-per-view selling abilities elsewhere. That makes it pretty likely that the UFC may actually give him another fight, despite the fact that he got smashed pretty thoroughly in his first bout against Mickey Gall. Gall was pretty much signed specifically to fight Punk, so there’s not much lower Punk can go to find himself a realistic opponent … unless we go the celebrity route.

It’s all getting a little ridiculous, and one person that’s clearly not impressed by all this CM Punk in the UFC stuff is UFC commentator Joe Rogan. He went off on the subject in a recent podcast.

“Not to pick on CM Punk,” he said, before picking on CM Punk. “But the idea that CM Punk, with no competition experience whatsoever, is going to fight professionally in the biggest organization in the world? It’s a little offensive”

“It’s contrary to everything anyone has ever learned about learning and teaching and getting better at martial arts. You don’t just jump into the deep end of the pool when you’re not some physical freak like Brock Lesnar or something like that. You’re talking about a guy that’s a good athlete, but CM Punk … there’s nothing unbelievable about him. He’s not some freak of nature. So I think if this guy really did want to do this and do it the right way, get him to go through it the right way like everyone else would. Get him to go through smaller organizations. Get him to learn martial arts properly.”