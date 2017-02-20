Joey Ryan’s Latest Amazing Creation Is ‘Stardong’

Instagram

Joey Ryan — Lucha Underground‘s resident undercover double-crossing police officer and foremost practitioner of Dong Style — knows a thing or two about going viral. But of course, he’s also a hell of a brilliant pro wrestler, and he’s always been great at selling whatever storyline he’s involved in.

The latest storyline that he’s thrown himself into full-bore is his feud with Cody Rhodes over in Northern California’s All Pro Wrestling, which will culminate in a steel cage match at APW’s first arena show at the legendary Cow Palace on May 6. What drove this bad blood all the way to a steel cage match, you may ask? Well, Ryan has been needling Rhodes for a while, but the final straw came over the weekend, as Ryan appeared in full Stardust gimmick as the one and only … Stardong. (Or Dongdust, if you must.)