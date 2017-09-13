John Cena Is Worried He Won’t Be Able To Use The New Apple iPhone X

Apple held its big launch event on Tuesday and the big reveal was the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Why they went from eight to ten and unveiled them at the same time, I don’t know, but that’s what happened.

For the iPhone X, Apple is getting rid of the home button and fingerprint identification for something far more fancy and useless: facial recognition. FaceID is the crown jewel of Apple’s iPhone X technology, as it will unlock phones simply by recognizing a person’s face. There were some that were excited about FaceID while others have concerns.

Some are worried about this being a further intrusion upon personal privacy, with the phone storing your face for the recognition feature. John Cena, on the other hand, has his own concerns, being that you can’t see him.

It was the low-hanging fruit from the Apple tree, but you can’t fault Cena for breaking out a solid topical joke. I’m just glad he got it over with on Twitter now, so we don’t get some weird, Apple-sponsored segment on a future Raw where he’s trying and failing to unlock his iPhone X. Actually, I wouldn’t put it past them to double down next year and go for it anyways. It might be a nice respite from Enzo Amore trying to have sex with a bucket of chicken.