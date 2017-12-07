John Cena Stopped By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Play Mad Libs And Sing

#The Tonight Show #John Cena #Jimmy Fallon
12.07.17 35 mins ago

YouTube

I don’t know if you’re familiar with Jimmy Fallon’s version of The Tonight Show — have you seen this? Have you heard about this? — but he likes to play games with all his famous friends who stop by. It may not be the best source for hard-hitting interviews, but if you wanted to see Noam Chomsky or whoever smash an egg on their head, Jimbo’s got you covered.

Fallon’s games tend to work best when his guests are up for anything, and even if “up for anything” weren’t a euphemism for wieners, that would still describe John Cena.

Cena’s no stranger to the NBC fun and games machine, of course. He’s a fixture on Today, where sometimes he’ll ride a hobby horse or squat Al Roker. And the last time he stopped by The Tonight Show, he deadlifted Jimmy Fallon.

On Wednesday, Cena’s latest stop on his Ferdinand press tour gave him a break from crying in England, as he was just called upon to — you’ll never believe this — play some games!

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#John Cena#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSjimmy fallonJohn CenaTHE TONIGHT SHOW

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP