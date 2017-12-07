John Cena Stopped By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Play Mad Libs And Sing

YouTube

I don’t know if you’re familiar with Jimmy Fallon’s version of The Tonight Show — have you seen this? Have you heard about this? — but he likes to play games with all his famous friends who stop by. It may not be the best source for hard-hitting interviews, but if you wanted to see Noam Chomsky or whoever smash an egg on their head, Jimbo’s got you covered.

Fallon’s games tend to work best when his guests are up for anything, and even if “up for anything” weren’t a euphemism for wieners, that would still describe John Cena.

Cena’s no stranger to the NBC fun and games machine, of course. He’s a fixture on Today, where sometimes he’ll ride a hobby horse or squat Al Roker. And the last time he stopped by The Tonight Show, he deadlifted Jimmy Fallon.

On Wednesday, Cena’s latest stop on his Ferdinand press tour gave him a break from crying in England, as he was just called upon to — you’ll never believe this — play some games!