John Cena Might Be Getting The Lead Role In Another Big Movie Franchise

08.22.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

John Cena’s connection to Hollywood grows every year as he’s gotten roles in mainstream movies such as Trainwreck and Sisters in the last couple of years. Cena also has roles in new films coming out in the next couple of years like Daddy’s Home 2, The Pact and he landed a huge role in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

The 40-year-old Cena also returned to the WWE Raw brand this past Monday night as the 16-time WWE World Champion is set to take on new challengers in WWE such as Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and possibly Braun Strowman down the line. Cena has said he’s not a part-timer even though he takes time off for movies and to film TV shows like American Grit, Cena claims he’s an all-timer in WWE. He’s certainly an all-time great in WWE although the “part-timer” phrase also fits him as well.

