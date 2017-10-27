John Cena Covered The Pixies On Piano In A Bizarre New Video

#John Cena #Cover Songs #WWE
10.27.17 1 hour ago 6 Comments

It’s become kind of a running joke that John Cena can literally do anything. Become a legitimate Hollywood star? Check. Host morning shows on network TV? You betcha. Hang with Shaq in Carpool Karaoke? Yup! Eradicate polio? Dude is on it. But advance warning: This video might legitimately break your brain.

To celebrate the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel reaching a whopping 900,000 subscribers, they uploaded a high-art, black-and-white video of Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect in a fancy tuxedo playing none other than “Where Is My Mind?” by legendary Boston alt-rockers the Pixies, a song probably best known for its inclusion at the end of Fight Club.

Cena’s version is surprisingly delicate and even features a bit of double-time improv where the guitar solo should be. I legitimately cannot believe this is real, but here we are.

