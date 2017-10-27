John Cena Covered The Pixies On Piano In A Bizarre New Video

It’s become kind of a running joke that John Cena can literally do anything. Become a legitimate Hollywood star? Check. Host morning shows on network TV? You betcha. Hang with Shaq in Carpool Karaoke? Yup! Eradicate polio? Dude is on it. But advance warning: This video might legitimately break your brain.
To celebrate the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel reaching a whopping 900,000 subscribers, they uploaded a high-art, black-and-white video of Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect in a fancy tuxedo playing none other than “Where Is My Mind?” by legendary Boston alt-rockers the Pixies, a song probably best known for its inclusion at the end of Fight Club.
Cena’s version is surprisingly delicate and even features a bit of double-time improv where the guitar solo should be. I legitimately cannot believe this is real, but here we are.
“A song probably best known for its inclusion at the end of Fight Club”
Or maybe it’s best known for being from the Pixies’ internationally successful debut album?
Right? Like WTF?
I mean, I love the Pixies but that song is absolutely best known for being at the end of Fight Club. He didn’t say “best known among Pixies fans”
Can we have Vamos, with a full recreation of the solo? Or, for knowing value, Something Against You?
Could probably also note that he’s using the Maxence Cyrin arrangement of this song. (google it)