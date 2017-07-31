John Cena Will Be Joining The ‘Transformers’ Film Franchise

YouTube

There’s no denying that, up until this last underperforming installment (and even then, it still made money), Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise has been an absolute juggernaut. There’s no end to how many of these films might be on the horizon, but we know there’s going to be a Bumblebee spinoff movie that will be set in the 1980s, marking the first thing other than Optimus Prime’s voice that is actually true to the source material.

So what do you do when you need to reinvigorate some life into your franchise? You hire The Rock, of course! But apparently Dwayne Johnson isn’t available, so a different wrestler-turned-actor is going to get a chance to become franchise Viagra.

…

AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA.