Some of y’all like him and some of y’all hate him, but one thing everyone can agree on is that John Cena is absolutely the man when it comes to charitable work. He’s granted the most Make-A-Wish wishes of anyone by a country mile, and a big chunk of his very small amount of free time between filming movies and reality shows hosting award shows and occasionally wrestling is spent with kids in need.

Cena and WWE’s latest venture for charity is a very cool one. Last October, Make-A-Wish’s Alex “The Bulldog” got a chance to go to Mattel to not only design an action figure for himself, but also a one-of-a-kind version of John Cena, which ended up getting the thumbs-up from the man himself.