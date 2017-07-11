WWE And Mattel Will Release A Special John Cena Action Figure For A Great Cause

#John Cena #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.11.17

YouTube

Some of y’all like him and some of y’all hate him, but one thing everyone can agree on is that John Cena is absolutely the man when it comes to charitable work. He’s granted the most Make-A-Wish wishes of anyone by a country mile, and a big chunk of his very small amount of free time between filming movies and reality shows hosting award shows and occasionally wrestling is spent with kids in need.

Cena and WWE’s latest venture for charity is a very cool one. Last October, Make-A-Wish’s Alex “The Bulldog” got a chance to go to Mattel to not only design an action figure for himself, but also a one-of-a-kind version of John Cena, which ended up getting the thumbs-up from the man himself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#WWE
TAGSACTION FIGURESJohn CenaMake-A-Wish FoundationmattelWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 5 hours ago
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP