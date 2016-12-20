If you’ve been following Lucha Underground season 3 — if you aren’t, what’s wrong with you? How many years are we gonna have to type this? — your favorite part of the show is probably WORLDWIDE UNDERGROUND, the bandana wearing, air-guitar playing, balls-kicking crew of gymnastics enthusiasts and indie filmmaker dorks who will do anything, anything to win. Saying they’re the best part of a show that recently added a trio of female Japanese ninja assassins and a giant snake man the fans call LUCHASAURUS is really saying something, but it’s true.
We’ve made our love of the WU no secret, so the fine folks at El Rey Network agreed to let us premiere Johnny Mundo’s new music video, ‘Welcome to Slamtown.’ If you clicked the video at the top of the post without knowing what the song was called, you probably gasped when the little graphic showed up. And probably again when he started playing a bunch of musical instruments you’re pretty sure aren’t included in the song.
He’d better start using this as his entrance theme on the show. If this doesn’t become this generation’s ‘Sexy Boy,’ something is seriously wrong. Now to see if Johnny will send me one of those sweet bandanas.
(Seriously, watch Lucha Underground. Wednesdays at 8 PM EST on El Rey. So many options to watch. Do everything you can to make sure there’s a season 4, including watching this clip as many times as possible.)
Of course he’s shirtless the entire time
As an UPROXX contributor (whose name I can’t remember) wrote about a CrossFit competitor: “If I was built like that, I’d never wear a shirt unless I wanted a dinner reservation.”
God, The WU (as I call them around the ol’ homestead) are so gloriously shitty and this video builds on that deserved status.
Please, everyone knows the best part of the show is Dario Cueto. He’s kind of a big deal.
That said, the interrupt halfway through the music video to insult the producers was some Grade A heeling.
Honestly, I could just close my eyes and pretend that this is the theme song for next brand specific PPV
What a Magnificent Bastard!
The cuts to him playing all those different instruments is fantastic.
I’m glad that his heel persona and his babyface wrestling has finally managed to find a way to click.
Ah gawd, just too good. Just another reason why LU is the best.
Imagine not liking Johnny Mundo. The man is so great in his role. Anyone clamouring for a WWE return is so misguided IMO; they wouldn’t know how to deal with someone as good as him.