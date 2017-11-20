Jonathan Coachman Talked About His Frustrations With ESPN Not Being Committed To Pro Wrestling

Jonathan Coachman might be best known for the decade he spent with WWE from 1998 to 2008. During that time, he was a well-put-upon backstage interviewer, and a slightly-less-put-upon heel manager and authority figure. He eventually moved on to ESPN to become a SportsCenter anchor, but has popped up in WWE from time to time over the past decade for guest appearances.

Back in 2015, WWE and ESPN really ramped up their working relationship with a weekly “Off the Top Rope” segment during SportsCenter that was hosted by Coachman. The segment eventually disappeared from ESPN in the past year, as did Coachman.

In October, Coachman announced that he has parted ways with ESPN, but he hadn’t really elaborated on his decision to leave, beyond vaguely answering some Twitter questions from fans and saying that a full-time return to the world of pro wrestling wasn’t necessarily out of the question.

