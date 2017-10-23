



WWE

WWE is having a rough time right now, with regard to some of their top performers. An unnamed virus has been spreading through the RAW locker room, causing Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns to miss TLC. Meanwhile, Nia Jax is off the road for unknown reasons that might be related to dissatisfaction with her booking, and Neville definitely seems to be done with the company but has yet to be officially released. Rumors have spread that many other performers are unhappy, but rumors are all they are for the time being.

And now there’s Kevin Owens. He’s had a great month on Smackdown, attacking Vince McMahon himself on the way to a blowout Hell in a Cell match with Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn, Kevin’s longtime best friend/sometime worst enemy, surprised fans by saving Kevin in that match, leading to a full heel turn for Sami and the on-screen rekindling of their friendship.

But even though Kevin Owens seems satisfied with his career in WWE (as he should be), sometimes bad things happen that can’t be avoided, and career concerns have to be temporarily set aside.



This weekend, Owens suddenly left the Smackdown tour in South America to fly home to be with his family. We don’t know what’s going on there (and it should go without saying that it’s not really our business), but he reassured fans with this tweet that it really was about family and nothing else.

I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

As of today, PWInsider is reporting that there is no official timetable for Owens to return to WWE. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be gone a longtime, just that nobody knows how long it’ll be. But storyline-wise, it shouldn’t be hard to keep things moving with the return of Shane McMahon and the antics of newly mean Sami Zayn. And until Kevin Owens returns to the blue brand, we wish him and his family all the best.