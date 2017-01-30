Watch Kofi Kingston Impale Himself To Avoid Elimination In The Royal Rumble

#WWE
01.29.17 2 hours ago

WWE Network

As we’ve learned throughout the past few years, wrestling fans can count on three things: Death, taxes and Kofi Kingston‘s absolutely incredible knack for dodging elimination in the Royal Rumble match. Sure, he’s never won the whole thing yet, but he’s had some seriously jaw-dropping moments while trying.

There was that time he used JBL’s chair to pogo himself back to the ring, that time he took a running jump off of a barricade and cleared about 10 feet, and that time he was rescued by Adam Rose’s Rosebuds and carried back to the ring, to name but a few. But his Royal Rumble save this year might have been his most ridiculous yet.

Kingston, who entered the Rumble at No. 14, was on top of the ringpost when Baron Corbin knocked him off. Kingston managed to stave off elimination by impaling himself on the ringpost. Yes, you read that right: Dude crushed his already concave chest to save himself. Watch the incredible sequence below.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSKOFI KINGSTONTHE NEW DAYWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP