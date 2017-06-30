Kurt Angle Will Be The ‘WWE 2K18’ Pre-Order Exclusive

2K Sports

Who says it’s only silly season for NBA free agency? The build-up to the latest WWE 2K release is always its own special brand of silly season, generally stretching from just before SummerSlam until the game’s release in October. We already know that the WWE 2K18 cover athlete will be Seth Rollins, and that the game will carry the tag line “Be Like No One.”

On Thursday, 2K announced the next in the soon-to-be avalanche of game bombshells, as they revealed this year’s exclusive playable character available when you pre-order a copy of the game. It will be none other than Olympic gold medalist, WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE Raw general manager Kurt Angle. The news is accurate. It’s darn accurate!

Much like other pre-order exclusive wrestlers in the past (most notably Sting and Arnold Schwarzenegger), there will be two versions of Angle available as part of the exclusive: his “American Hero” persona (which we assume means “with hair,” but there’s no way of knowing at this point), and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” persona.

From the press release:

“I was thrilled to return to WWE earlier this year, be honored as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee and find a new home with the best in the business every Monday night as the Raw General Manager,” said Kurt Angle. “And now, I get to follow in the footsteps of many incredible names, like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and be featured as the WWE 2K18 pre-order character.” “Kurt Angle has been the most fan-requested Superstar in the WWE 2K franchise for some time now, so it’s a pleasure to celebrate his popularity and incredible career through this year’s WWE 2K18 pre-order offer,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “His WWE and amateur wrestling achievements are also a perfect fit to help carry the torch for this year’s ‘Be Like No One’ worldwide marketing campaign. There’s no question Kurt succeeds on his own terms in everything he does.”

This will be the first time Kurt Angle has appeared in a WWE video game since 2006, when he was on the roster for Day of Reckoning 2 and Raw Vs. Smackdown 2007. For more information on all pre-order options and how to get Kurt Angle in your own home, visit wwe.2k.com.

As we said, there is a LOT more still to come about WWE 2K18, but you can already start planning exactly what your first match will be when you fire up the game in October. I mean, we know it’s going to be Angle vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, but we’re not here to judge. You’re only human.