Details Have Emerged About Lucha Underground Season 4

11.16.17 12 mins ago

El Rey

We’ve known for a week now that Lucha Underground is coming back for a fourth season, but we haven’t known much of anything else, except that Prince Puma won’t be around. Today, however, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a bunch of new details have emerged.

It seems that El Rey never wanted to cancel the show, that just weren’t sure where the money would come from, especially since Antonio Cue-Navarro and Alex Garcia, who bankrolled seasons two and three, are no longer interested in investing. So apparently El Rey is providing more of the funding themselves, on the condition that the show is much less expensive. Previously each taping (covering two episodes apiece) cost about $800,000, which is much closer to WWE’s budget of $1 million dollars per Raw or Smackdown broadcast than you’d expect.

We don’t know precisely what the know shooting budget for Lucha Underground will be, but it will have to be considerably less. Among other things, that means there won’t be a highly paid star in Season 4, along the lines of Alberto El Patron in Season 1 and Rey Mysterio in Seasons 2 and 3. There will most likely also be fewer and less extravagant behind-the-scenes vignettes in future seasons.

