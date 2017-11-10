Praise The Gods, Lucha Underground Is Getting A Fourth Season

11.10.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Here’s some good news for your Friday. Despite rumors that season 3’s Ultima Lucha Tres finale would be a series finale, Lucha Underground announced on Friday afternoon (in true Lucha fashion) that the best wrestling show and/or supernatural telenovela on television would be returning in 2018 with a fourth season. PRAISE BE.

So far, that video and a press release is all we know.

