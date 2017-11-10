Praise The Gods, Lucha Underground Is Getting A Fourth Season

Here’s some good news for your Friday. Despite rumors that season 3’s Ultima Lucha Tres finale would be a series finale, Lucha Underground announced on Friday afternoon (in true Lucha fashion) that the best wrestling show and/or supernatural telenovela on television would be returning in 2018 with a fourth season. PRAISE BE.
So far, that video and a press release is all we know.
hope it starts with a title card saying “Sexy Star died on the way back to her home planet”
I got chills from that…. Best. News. Ever….
Now all we need is confirmation that Pentagon and all of the other guys who left AAA will be there.
Well, Taya left AAA, and she’s been talking about it via social media.
So, it’s not out of the realm of possiblity.
!!!!
It’ll be interesting to have no Prince Puma (unless they just throw somebody else under the mask) on the show, plus you have to wonder if they will wrap up the ongoing out-of-ring saga this time out in case there isn’t a fight season.