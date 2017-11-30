Youtube

Matt Hardy had a match with Bray Wyatt on this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. It was an easy win for Wyatt, who won with the “Sister Abigail” neckbreaker after Wyatt did a promo telling us that we were all dead. After the match was over, Matt was shown sitting up against the turnbuckle as he did the “DELETE” hand gesture several times and the crowd chanted along with him. The announcers acted as if they didn’t know what he was doing, but most fans watching at home.

The “Broken” Matt Hardy character that was a part of TNA Impact Wrestling in 2016 and into early 2017. They re-signed with WWE leading to a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 where Matt and “Brother Nero” Jeff won the Raw Tag Team Titles. Ever since they’ve been in WWE, people have wondered when they would be able to use their “Broken” gimmicks.

There have been a lot of legal questions about WWE possibly using the gimmick with Corey Graves even mentioning it to the Hardys during a WWE Network interview and they couldn’t really say anything. Back in July, the Hardys had a deal with Impact and then Impact changed their mind to prevent the Hardys from using the gimmick in WWE. Shortly after that, Matt’s wife Reby ranted about the situation like only she can and since then there hasn’t been much chatter about it.