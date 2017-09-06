McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 4: Titus O’Neil

Thaddeus Bullard/UPROXX

Thaddeus Bullard is much better known as WWE’s Titus O’Neil, and he’s been a hero to many since he first appeared on our televisions. In the ring, of course, where he’s currently the head of the Titus Brand and a mentor to Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews, but even more so, he’s a hero outside of it.

Bullard has given an inspirational TED Talk, and he even has his own Titus Brand of popcorn, but his true passion lies in making a difference in the lives of youths and others who are at risk. We had a chance to talk to Thaddeus about a whole wide range of topics, including his WWE career, of course, but also about such wide-ranging topics as stereotypes in wrestling, race relations in America, and even who the best-dressed wrestler is (other than himself, of course).

