McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 4: Titus O’Neil

#With Spandex Podcast
and 09.06.17 1 hour ago

Thaddeus Bullard/UPROXX

Thaddeus Bullard is much better known as WWE’s Titus O’Neil, and he’s been a hero to many since he first appeared on our televisions. In the ring, of course, where he’s currently the head of the Titus Brand and a mentor to Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews, but even more so, he’s a hero outside of it.

Bullard has given an inspirational TED Talk, and he even has his own Titus Brand of popcorn, but his true passion lies in making a difference in the lives of youths and others who are at risk. We had a chance to talk to Thaddeus about a whole wide range of topics, including his WWE career, of course, but also about such wide-ranging topics as stereotypes in wrestling, race relations in America, and even who the best-dressed wrestler is (other than himself, of course).

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on SoundCloud.

Around The Web

TOPICS#With Spandex Podcast
TAGSMCMAHONSPLAININGTITUS O'NEILWith Spandex Podcast

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP