McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 6: Mae Young Classic Red Carpet Special

#With Spandex Podcast #Triple H
09.20.17 1 hour ago

WWE Network

This week’s very special episode of McMahonsplaining tackles the Mae Young Classic, and sends intrepid reporter and fully-grown Hornswoggle Brandon Stroud to the red carpet event in Las Vegas to talk to — get this — The Authority.

Straight from the red carpet, we’ve got Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. No joke. We also talk to a handful of talent from around the company, from former women’s champions Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, to NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo and Mae Young Classic talent Mercedes Martinez and Candice LaRae. As a bonus, we spend our intro talking about what we thought of the tournament. We’re honored to have been a part of the red carpet festivities for such a historic event, and hope you enjoyed that couple of seconds of Brandon talking to Triple H in the video package about it on Smackdown.

Please send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we have a lot of cool giveaways to give away.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on SoundCloud.

Around The Web

TOPICS#With Spandex Podcast#Triple H
TAGSmae young classicMCMAHONSPLAININGSTEPHANIE MCMAHONTRIPLE HWith Spandex PodcastWWE MAE YOUNG CLASSIC

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP