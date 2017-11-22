McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 15: Mick Foley

WWE.com

This week, we are beyond thrilled to be joined by a legitimate living legend, the one and only Mick Foley! Whether you regard him most fondly as Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love, or just dear old irrepressible Mick, there’s a whole lot of fans out there who have a whole lot of great memories of the Hall of Famer.

We were lucky enough to get to talk to Mick for a half-hour of spectacular conversation about how he’s recovering from surgery, his love of Dolly Parton, and a whole lot more. And just in time for the holiday season, he talked a lot about his love of Santa, and talked about his new book, Saint Mick, which you can pick up right here.

If that weren’t enough, we also spoke at length about NXT TakeOver and Survivor Series in this special bonus-sized episode designed to help get you through the long holiday weekend.

