Mick Foley Is Doing Well After Another Major Surgery

#WWE
09.12.17 2 hours ago

Youtube

Mick Foley is one of the most beloved wrestlers of the last 25 years. The WWE Hall of Famer put his body on the line to entertain us during his spectacular career that he spent in WCW, WWE (he’s a three-time WWE World Champion), TNA and don’t forget about those exploding ring matches in Japan too. Foley, who is 52 years old and was fired as Raw General Manager prior to WrestleMania this year, underwent successful hip surgery this past April.

In the past year, Foley has also lost a lot of weight and looked great as the svelte Raw GM. Foley did a good job as GM, but the travel wasn’t the best thing for his body. Remember when he yelled at Sami Zayn and his fake teeth fell out? Classic moment. The hip surgery was done to alleviate some pain and on Monday, he underwent knee replacement surgery. Foley wrote about it on his Facebook page.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMICK FOLEYWWE

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 8 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP