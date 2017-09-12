Mick Foley Is Doing Well After Another Major Surgery

Youtube

Mick Foley is one of the most beloved wrestlers of the last 25 years. The WWE Hall of Famer put his body on the line to entertain us during his spectacular career that he spent in WCW, WWE (he’s a three-time WWE World Champion), TNA and don’t forget about those exploding ring matches in Japan too. Foley, who is 52 years old and was fired as Raw General Manager prior to WrestleMania this year, underwent successful hip surgery this past April.

In the past year, Foley has also lost a lot of weight and looked great as the svelte Raw GM. Foley did a good job as GM, but the travel wasn’t the best thing for his body. Remember when he yelled at Sami Zayn and his fake teeth fell out? Classic moment. The hip surgery was done to alleviate some pain and on Monday, he underwent knee replacement surgery. Foley wrote about it on his Facebook page.