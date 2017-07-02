Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free results for the first night of the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special, which took place in Long Beach on Saturday and was the first-ever solely New Japan-promoted show to originate in the United States. The event aired on AXS and New Japan World, and was headlined by an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and “The American Nightmare” Cody. The bulk of the show also featured the entire first round of a tournament to determine the inaugural IWGP United States Champion.

The United States Championship tournament continues — and concludes — tomorrow.

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special Night One results:

1. Roppongi Vice, Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll and Yujiro Takahashi. Ospreay interrupted the Bucks mid-Meltzer Driver, allowing Romero to roll up Matt Jackson for the pin.

2. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA defeated Titán, Volador Jr., Dragon Lee and Jushin Thunder Liger. Takahashi hit the Time Bomb on Titán to get the win for his team.

3. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page. Lethal got the pin after hitting the Lethal Injection.

4. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Juice Robinson. Sabre won by submission with a modified double-arm octopus hold.

5. Jay White, David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA defeated Yohei Komatsu, Sho Tanaka, Yoshitatsu and Billy Gunn. Jay White hit a swinging reverse STO and got the pin for his team.

6. No Disqualification IWGP Tag Team Championship match: War Machine defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny (c). Hanson got the pin after a Demolition leg drop through a table to win the championship for War Machine.

7. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito. Ishii advanced via pinfall after two lariats and a brainbuster.

8. IWGP United States Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin. Omega got the pin after hitting the One Winged Angel.

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Cody Rhodes. Kenny Omega came to ringside during the match and tried to convince Brandi Rhodes to throw in the towel for Cody. Cody threw the towel back at Omega instead, seemingly splitting from the Bullet Club. Okada hit a spinning tombstone and the Rainmaker and got the pin.