New Japan Pro Wrestling Is Moving Full Steam Ahead With American Expansion

Senior Editor, Sports
07.05.17 3 Comments

YouTube

Last weekend’s G1 Special shows in Long Beach were a rousing success by any metric you want to use. In the first U.S. shows ever for New Japan Pro Wrestling, it was two sold-out nights in front of a raucous crowd, and a live AXS TV special that got the promotion trending around the world on social media.

We’ve known for a while that the NJPW plans were to begin with these shows, and it was a means of testing the water (and crowning an inaugural IWGP United States Champion) in anticipation of establishing a United States “territory” in California next year.

According to STRIGGA of Purolove.com, New Japan’s owner Takaaki Kidani spoke with Tokyo Sports and said the Long Beach shows were a huge success. Kidani gave a more definitive timeline for NJPW’s U.S. expansion than we’ve heard thus far, as he said that there would be a Los Angeles office for New Japan opening by the end of the year, and that an L.A. New Japan dojo will open at the beginning of 2018.

They look ready to hit the ground running, as Kidani said they hope to establish a “touring schedule” in the States “not later than March/April.”

That’s great news for New Japan fans living in the U.S., of course. It looks like Tanahashi, Ishii, Omega et al may be coming to your town before you even know it.

Around The Web

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP