AXS TV Will Air New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 As A Three-Hour Special

YouTube

New Japan Pro Wrestling has never had higher visibility among international fans than it does right now. The company is firing on all cylinders, has created a tremendous grassroots following in North America, and on the strength of the Bullet Club and some six-star matches, is gaining acclaim and selling a butt-ton of merchandise online and in Hot Topics all around the world.

Even if it weren’t for the Bullet Club and the Elite’s stunts and making money off of some bizarre setbacks, New Japan would be gaining momentum among American fans. Their in-ring product is consistently spectacular, and the Young Bucks’ “Being the Elite” webseries keeps fans entertained and engaged on a weekly basis.

Oh yeah; and Chris Jericho is going to wrestle Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, New Japan’s version of WrestleMania and their biggest show every year. That’s important, too.