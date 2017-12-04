AXS TV Will Air New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 As A Three-Hour Special

Senior Editor, Sports
12.04.17 2 Comments

YouTube

New Japan Pro Wrestling has never had higher visibility among international fans than it does right now. The company is firing on all cylinders, has created a tremendous grassroots following in North America, and on the strength of the Bullet Club and some six-star matches, is gaining acclaim and selling a butt-ton of merchandise online and in Hot Topics all around the world.

Even if it weren’t for the Bullet Club and the Elite’s stunts and making money off of some bizarre setbacks, New Japan would be gaining momentum among American fans. Their in-ring product is consistently spectacular, and the Young Bucks’ “Being the Elite” webseries keeps fans entertained and engaged on a weekly basis.

Oh yeah; and Chris Jericho is going to wrestle Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, New Japan’s version of WrestleMania and their biggest show every year. That’s important, too.

Around The Web

TAGSAXS TVNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWWRESTLE KINGDOMWRESTLE KINGDOM 12

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP