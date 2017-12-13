WWE’s Noam Dar Is Injured And Will Need Surgery

YouTube

WWE 205 Live and its denizens seem to constantly be in a state of flux. Their dual life on Raw and their own show has definitely been reinvigorated and revitalized by the arrival of heel Enzo Amore and his endlessly entertaining Zo Train, but now it’s possible there might be some adjustments coming to 205 Live with the announcement of WWE’s new Facebook-exclusive mixed tag tournament.

And of course, there’s also the upcoming 205 Live branded mini-tour. But that series of live events will have one less player on the roster when they hit the road, because Noam Dar is legitimately injured. Works through an injury? No, am Dar!

Dar previously suffered a mystery ailment in March, but that didn’t keep him out of action for long (although it did come in the midst of an actual wave of injuries to WWE’s cruiserweights). Now the Scotsman, who is a member of the Zo Train, is going to be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

PWInsider reports that Dar is currently out due to a knee injury, and that he will need surgery to “clean up” his knee, which sounds like an arthroscopic procedure to deal with a tear, or perhaps bone spurs or other loose bodies. Regardless, a legitimate knee injury will likely take at least several weeks to recover from and rehab, so we wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

No word as of yet on how Dar’s former valet, the BYOO’IFUL ALICIA FAAAAAUUUUUUUUGGGGGGGGGGHHHHZ is taking this news.