NWA TNA Chapter Eight: Moment Of Truth

In Chapter Seven of the NWA TNA story, Jeff Jarrett kidnapped a midget and tried to kill him in the ring before an angry, midget-hating dwarf stopped him with a handgun. Other things happened, but that’s really all you’re going to remember.

In Chapter Eight, we’ll see the entire TNA main-event scene turned on its ear as new champions are crowned, new challengers are decided, and Jeff Jarrett gets Jeff Jarrett all over everything. Plus, we learn the rules of the Dupp Cup, TNA’s new “hardcore division.” If you think the rules are as simple as, say, “anything goes, because that’s how hardcore divisions work,” you are severely underestimating TNA.

If you’d like to keep up with these columns as they go, be sure to check out the NWA TNA Wrestling: The Asylum Years tag. Again, I’d give you a direct link to the shows but the Global Wrestling Network redirects everything to their main page, and it doesn’t look like they’re ever going to fix it.

And now, chapter eight of the TNA Wrestling story for August 7, 2002.