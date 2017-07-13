Paige Shared Her Side Of The Alberto Del Rio Airport Incident

YouTube

Last weekend, Paige and current GFW champion Alberto El Patron were involved in an incident at the Orlando airport where the police were called. The Orlando P.D. stated there was an investigation into a possible case of domestic violence battery, and no arrests were made. Audio of an apparent argument between El Patron and Paige later came out, and El Patron has since been suspended by GFW until the investigation is complete.

On Wednesday, Paige took to Twitter to release a statement telling her side of the story, where she claims that she was the one who was being investigated for battery, because she got upset and threw a drink on El Patron in an airport restaurant.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

The full statement, for ease of reading:

“Alberto didn’t want me to say [the] full story because he didn’t want people to know that I threw a drink on him. But the full story is: “I had a phone call saying my uncle is in a bad way. I’m crying outside the restaurant. I go in, Alberto is hugging me. I’m a little sensitive and we start bickering about something so small. I say I’m leaving and he says something that I won’t write on here but it wasn’t nice and I, even though I shouldn’t have done it. I threw a drink in his face because I was so angry. Again. Shouldn’t have done it. It was in front of a lot of people. “I walk out. He follows me a few seconds later and gets the cops and security, and a crazy lady decides to leave whatever she’s doing to follow us and invade our privacy in the completely low way only low life people would do. “Anyways. It was ME who was being held for battery charges because I threw a drink on him. No. He never touched me and no I never hit him with a glass three times like the internet in all their glory is making out. It’s completely ridiculous how one story can spiral out of control. Oh and guess what internet. He smelt like beer BECAUSE I THREW A BEER ON HIM. Nothing more. Nothing less. No one got arrested. There’s no mug shots. There’s no charges. Nothing. “The horrible, disgusting human being of a lady decided she wanted to make money out of our misfortune. I wish, WISH people would give us the privacy we deserve. I know we won’t get it. But I WISH that would happen.”

We will continue to wait for the final police report and statement regarding this incident, and will update as events warrant.