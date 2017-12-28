Paige Has Been Removed From WWE Live Events Following Her Injury Scare

We’re barely a month into Paige’s return to WWE following multiple suspensions, as well as a neck surgery. While she’s been making waves on Raw every Monday night with her new faction Absolution, she hit a major bump in the road last night at a live event in Uniondale, New York, as she appeared to injure herself following an exchange with Sasha Banks during a six-woman tag match.
The match was halted while paramedics came to ringside with a stretcher, but Paige was eventually able to walk out of the ring and to the back under her own power. Details of what exactly befell her are still vague at this point, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newslette is reporting “the early belief was it was just a mild stinger,” and that Paige was spotted after the show at the hotel bar, which would indicate it may not have been as severe an injury as originally thought.
WWE isn’t taking any chances, however, as PWInsider reports that Paige has been pulled from the remainder of Raw live events in 2017, which are in Hartford, Connecticut on December 28, Albany, New York, on December 29 and Toronto on December 30. There is no word as to whether or not Paige will be on Raw this Monday in Miami, but hopefully this time away from the ring will allow her to heal up for a monster run in 2018.
She wrestled last night and was scheduled for tonight, tomorrow and the following day …maybe if the wrestlers got a little more time off in-between appearances these things would happen less.
It’s not how much they wrestle. It’s the style they wrestle. Wrestlers in the 70s and 80s worked 6 or 7 nights a week and they rarely got hurt for long periods of time. None of them had neck surgeries.
Not entirely true plenty of wrestlers got hurt in the 70s and 80s the thing is there was no internet then so fans never knew. Most of the old wrestlers are dead or disabled so that’s a bad pov. I agree the style today causes a lot of problems that older wrestlers didn’t have but they were still getting injured
LOLOL Jonny, go pick up any WWE PPV box from 1988-1991, like 50% of the people are dead.
Meanwhile the Sonja Deville and Mandy Rose hand puppets are sitting on a shelf in Stamford collecting dust and looking creepy.
Paige was spotted at the hotel bar. Not exactly the best place for her considering all the drama of the past year