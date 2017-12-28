Paige Has Been Removed From WWE Live Events Following Her Injury Scare

We’re barely a month into Paige’s return to WWE following multiple suspensions, as well as a neck surgery. While she’s been making waves on Raw every Monday night with her new faction Absolution, she hit a major bump in the road last night at a live event in Uniondale, New York, as she appeared to injure herself following an exchange with Sasha Banks during a six-woman tag match.

The match was halted while paramedics came to ringside with a stretcher, but Paige was eventually able to walk out of the ring and to the back under her own power. Details of what exactly befell her are still vague at this point, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newslette is reporting “the early belief was it was just a mild stinger,” and that Paige was spotted after the show at the hotel bar, which would indicate it may not have been as severe an injury as originally thought.

WWE isn’t taking any chances, however, as PWInsider reports that Paige has been pulled from the remainder of Raw live events in 2017, which are in Hartford, Connecticut on December 28, Albany, New York, on December 29 and Toronto on December 30. There is no word as to whether or not Paige will be on Raw this Monday in Miami, but hopefully this time away from the ring will allow her to heal up for a monster run in 2018.