Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Is Beginning His Pro Wrestling Journey

Senior Editor, Sports
06.07.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

The past decade has apparently been a golden age of popular cult hero NFL punters. The Seahawks’ Jon Ryan is outspoken and beloved, former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe has been extremely polarizing but has carved out a fine career for himself outside of football, and the recently retired Pat McAfee became a darling to many sports fans for his on-field antics and amazing social media presence.

McAfee is retired from the NFL at just age 30 and is apparently looking for something to do, because the burgeoning comedian appears to be making the transition to the squared circle — or at least he’s seriously thinking about it. He’s built himself a wrestling ring, and has recently taken some advisory meetings with veteran wrestler and head trainer of Ohio Valley Wrestling, Rip Rogers. His Instagram image of him inside his ring is accompanied by the caption, “Let’s do this.” So maybe he’s doing this!

