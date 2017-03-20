Exclusive: Pentagon Jr. Is Writing A Comic Book, And God Help You If You Don’t Support It

03.20.17 1 hour ago

El Rey Network

If you watch lucha libre or Lucha Underground — or are one of the new fans discovering it on Netflix — one of your favorite wrestlers is probably Pentagon Jr., aka Pentagon Dark, aka Penta El 0M, the pissed-off ninja skeleton who breaks arms for his dark master and doesn’t even respect his own mother.

Penta has been in comic books before, but we’re excited to break the news that he’ll be helping to write one. No, seriously.

The bad-ass bone breaker is the latest talent announced as part of Michael Kingston’s wonderful Headlocked series, and will be featured in the latest edition, The Hard Way, currently cannonballing toward its fundraising goal on Kickstarter. The “gritty coming-of-age wrestling drama” already features a cover by Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler as well as original, exclusive stories from Mick Foley, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair and, perhaps most importantly, a pin-up by TUGBOAT. Seriously hope he just drew a tugboat.

But yeah, Kingston has either made the brilliant decision to get one of the coolest wrestlers on the planet involved in the project to push it past its goal, or he’s accidentally set himself up for a trip to the hospital. We asked him about it, and here’s what he had to say. Please send flowers to the Kingston estate.

