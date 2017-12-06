A Pro Wrestling Show Inside A Public Library Was The Hottest Ticket In Milwaukee

Pro Wrestling #Independent Wrestling
12.06.17 55 mins ago

While many of us are used to seeing sports entertainment in our local basketball or hockey arena, the artform of professional wrestling has long been put on display in some seriously creative locations. From backyards to VFW halls to carnivals and fairs, pro wrestling can really work anywhere — though this new venue might actually be a first for the sport.

On December 1, independent wrestling promotion Mondo Lucha teamed up with the Milwaukee Public Library to run a free, family-friendly show as part of their “Library Loud Days” series. Among the wrestlers slated to appear were Impact Wrestling star DJZ, plus Isaias Velazquez, Xavier Mustafa and more. And wouldn’t you know, Milwaukee was super into it, snatching up approximately 500 tickets ahead of time, making the event a sold-out show. Check out local news station WISN’s report:

