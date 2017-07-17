Rey Mysterio Is Reportedly Being Courted By Both WWE And GFW

Much has been made of Lucha Underground’s famous seven-year contracts for its talent, and since we’re only in the midst of season three currently, there has been a lot of discussion about who will become a free agent, and when. Most of that conversation has centered on the man who plays Prince Puma, but with no plans announced for a fourth season, and this new partnership between AAA and GFW, things are getting … kind of weird.
Of course, Alberto El Patron already set a precedent for former/current WWE stars leaving the company after just a season or so, leading to speculation that not EVERYONE gets those seven-year deals. You would think that if anyone gets to dictate the terms of their Lucha Underground contract, it would be Rey Mysterio, a legitimate living legend and massive international superstar.
NO REY STAY IN THE TEMPLE IT’S SAFE THERE.
Yes, I know there are personifications of death, snake armies, murderous Splatterhouse looking dudes, real dragons, a machine with the Infinity Gauntlet who shatters skulls, skeleton ninjas, actual ninjas, vampires, vampire possessed Aztec Warriors, former POWs brainwashed into thinking their buddies left them to die, crazy moths who stalk ladies and take forks to people, a gang of dick kickers, and a murderous proprietor of the whole thing, but seriously. It’s safer.
Rey in WWE really was hitting on all cylinders from 2012 on, so what could go wrong?
It seems like staying in LU would be the lightest schedule of all since it only involves working a few tapings. Plus he seems to be free to work dates elsewhere in Mexico et al. As others have said the last few years he was with WWE were a train wreck so why bother? And god, doesn’t WWE have enough talent they don’t know how to use already?