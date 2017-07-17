Rey Mysterio Is Reportedly Being Courted By Both WWE And GFW

YouTube

Much has been made of Lucha Underground’s famous seven-year contracts for its talent, and since we’re only in the midst of season three currently, there has been a lot of discussion about who will become a free agent, and when. Most of that conversation has centered on the man who plays Prince Puma, but with no plans announced for a fourth season, and this new partnership between AAA and GFW, things are getting … kind of weird.

Of course, Alberto El Patron already set a precedent for former/current WWE stars leaving the company after just a season or so, leading to speculation that not EVERYONE gets those seven-year deals. You would think that if anyone gets to dictate the terms of their Lucha Underground contract, it would be Rey Mysterio, a legitimate living legend and massive international superstar.