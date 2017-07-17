WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Rey Mysterio Is Reportedly Being Courted By Both WWE And GFW

#TNA #Impact Wrestling #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
07.17.17 3 Comments

YouTube

Much has been made of Lucha Underground’s famous seven-year contracts for its talent, and since we’re only in the midst of season three currently, there has been a lot of discussion about who will become a free agent, and when. Most of that conversation has centered on the man who plays Prince Puma, but with no plans announced for a fourth season, and this new partnership between AAA and GFW, things are getting … kind of weird.

Of course, Alberto El Patron already set a precedent for former/current WWE stars leaving the company after just a season or so, leading to speculation that not EVERYONE gets those seven-year deals. You would think that if anyone gets to dictate the terms of their Lucha Underground contract, it would be Rey Mysterio, a legitimate living legend and massive international superstar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Impact Wrestling#WWE
TAGSGFWGLOBAL FORCE WRESTLINGIMPACT WRESTLINGLUCHA UNDERGROUNDREY MISTERIOREY MYSTERIOTNAWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 32 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP