Ric Flair’s ’30 For 30′ Finally Has A Premiere Date

07.26.17 1 min ago

WWE Network

‘Nature Boy,’ the 30 For 30 documentary about 16-time World Champion wrestling legend Ric Flair, has been a long time coming. The project was first announced way back in 2015, and since then all we’ve gotten is a short teaser clip and some erroneously reported premiere dates.

Per ESPN PR directly, ‘Nature Boy’ is finally on its way. Mark your calendars for November 7.

If this is the first you’re hearing of the doc, Sports Illustrated shared the general plot outline last year. Unfortunately it doesn’t center around Flair’s ill-fated 1997 feud with Rowdy Roddy Piper.

[Director Rory] Karpf said the 1980s will be the main era of the doc to coincide with the prime of Flair’s career, as well as the explosion of pro wrestling into the pop culture. “Hulk Hogan and Wrestlemania had become household names and meanwhile, Ric was in a rival organization,” Karpf said. “I wanted to explore what specifically made Ric so great and what specifically makes for a great pro wrestler. Why is he considered the greatest of all time? How is that determination made? Unlike the NFL or NBA there really aren’t stats and metrics we can use like touchdowns, points scored or championships to determine greatness. Wrestling is pre-determined. But it is very athletic and the performers are definitely athletes. I wanted to give wrestling its just due in comparison of other sports.”

Try not to cry while you watch it.

