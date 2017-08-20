Charlotte Offered A Positive Update On Ric Flair’s Health Situation

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair has been in the hospital for just over a week dealing with multiple organ problems, but the recent updates provided by his fiancee and a representative from his agency have signaled that the Nature Boy is improving.

On Sunday night, just as SummerSlam was getting set to begin, Flair’s daughter and WWE superstar Charlotte took to Instagram to provide a new update on her father. Charlotte encouraged all of the WWE stars at SummerSlam to give a little extra in honor of her father and noted that he’s getting better but still has a long way to go.