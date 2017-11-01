We are just six days away from the official premiere of ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary on the life and times (and sex partners) of Ric Flair: Nature Boy airs on November 7 at 10 p.m. ET, and based on all the advance press, it is 100 percent worth setting your DVR. (I mean, if it can get the Undertaker to show up in public, it’s gotta be good, right?)

Flair and Nature Boy filmmaker Rory Karpf recently sat down for an interview with the pair’s hometown newspaper, Charlotte, North Carolina’s News & Observer, where they discussed a variety of topics about both the documentary as well as Flair’s recent hospitalization. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer reiterated he’ll never have another drink again, but he also discussed just how much his alcohol abuse damaged him, as well as what his beverages of choice are these days: