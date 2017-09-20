Ric Flair Says He Will Never Drink Alcohol Again

Youtube

Ric Flair has had a rough six weeks since he was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on August 11 with complaints of stomach pains. Flair, who is 68 years old, was dealing with kidney failure as well as heart failure. As we have reported in the past, Flair only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal, but here we are in late September and he’s doing much better. Doctors inserted a pacemaker and also removed a bowel to help alleviate the pain. Today, Flair is on the road to recovery.

In a new interview with People, Flair admitted the whole thing “scared the s**t outta me” and added that he’s not out of the woods yet. The article notes that Flair is in a convalescent center in Atlanta.

A lot of the blame for Flair’s problems have to do with alcohol. Flair has a lot of legendary drinking stories because ever since he got into the wrestling business in the early 1970s he lived the life of the “Nature Boy” meaning he was the life of the party and he drank a lot. Flair admitted that he had a rehab stint four years ago, but that it failed. Flair talked about his lifestyle as a wrestler to People: