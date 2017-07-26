YouTube

If it weren’t for my horse, I wouldn’t have spent that year in college. And if it weren’t for Lucha Underground, Ricochet wouldn’t have spent those years in Lucha Underground. We’re very, very happy he spent that time in LU, of course. It led to a lot of good times and great memories. But we have known for a very, very long time that there is strong mutual interest between Ricochet and WWE. Ricochet doesn’t want to be relegated to 205 Live or anything, but he does want to wrestle on the biggest stage possible, and he has a whole bunch of friends who already work there.

Back in February, Ricochet said that he’s kind-of, sort-of a free agent, in the sense that his existing contract with Lucha Underground is up. However, things aren’t quite so simple, and for the time being, he’s not able to work for another company in North America. During the G1 Special New Japan shows in Long Beach, Ricochet didn’t appear on the live AXS TV first night for this specific reason, and showed up on the second night to run off the Young Bucks and take what seemed like a shot at Lucha Underground.