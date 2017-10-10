Youtube

Ricochet is one of the most popular independent wrestlers in the the business today and he could be headed to a WWE ring at some point early next year. He has been wrestling for 14 years and turns 29 years old this week, so he could classified as a seasoned veteran that still has what could be his best years ahead of him.

Ricochet, who some of you may know as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground (he was the first Lucha Underground Champion), has been on WWE’s radar for a several years and according to a new report, he may finally be free to work exclusively for WWE.

The report comes from Wrestling News World, who note that Ricochet is currently finishing up his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as other independent bookings. Richochet lost the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship he held with partner Ryusuke Taguchi on Monday night in Japan, so that would likely lend some truth to the report that he may be done in NJPW soon.