Ricochet Is Reportedly Getting Ready To Head To WWE

#WWE
10.10.17 48 mins ago

Youtube

Ricochet is one of the most popular independent wrestlers in the the business today and he could be headed to a WWE ring at some point early next year. He has been wrestling for 14 years and turns 29 years old this week, so he could classified as a seasoned veteran that still has what could be his best years ahead of him.

Ricochet, who some of you may know as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground (he was the first Lucha Underground Champion), has been on WWE’s radar for a several years and according to a new report, he may finally be free to work exclusively for WWE.

The report comes from Wrestling News World, who note that Ricochet is currently finishing up his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as other independent bookings. Richochet lost the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship he held with partner Ryusuke Taguchi on Monday night in Japan, so that would likely lend some truth to the report that he may be done in NJPW soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSLUCHA UNDERGROUNDNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGrichochetWWE

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP