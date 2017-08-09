Not Surprisingly, Ronda Rousey Is Seriously Considering A Career In WWE

Pretty much as long as people have been aware that Ronda Rousey is a huge, lifelong wrestling fan, there have been rumblings and rumors and speculation about whether she’ll eventually wind up in WWE. She famously made a WrestleMania appearance at the height of her popularity, and is occasionally a fixture at PWG events in southern California.

She’s also a member of the MMA “Four Horsewomen,” a quartet of professional fighters who also are massive pro wrestling fans. One of the four horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, is participating in the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament, and Rousey was on hand at the first set of tapings to support her buddy. This set off the speculation about Ronda to WWE all over again, and even Jim Ross thinks it’s a matter of when, not if, Rousey will sign.

