Pretty much as long as people have been aware that Ronda Rousey is a huge, lifelong wrestling fan, there have been rumblings and rumors and speculation about whether she’ll eventually wind up in WWE. She famously made a WrestleMania appearance at the height of her popularity, and is occasionally a fixture at PWG events in southern California.
She’s also a member of the MMA “Four Horsewomen,” a quartet of professional fighters who also are massive pro wrestling fans. One of the four horsewomen, Shayna Baszler, is participating in the WWE Mae Young Classic tournament, and Rousey was on hand at the first set of tapings to support her buddy. This set off the speculation about Ronda to WWE all over again, and even Jim Ross thinks it’s a matter of when, not if, Rousey will sign.
WWE sure does like sloppy seconds.
They’ll probably fast track her to the main roster because of the name recognition, but I’d be all in for Rousey vs. Asuka
Definitely less of a chance that her glass jaw gets abused in the WWE.
Awesome, she can be huge if handled right. Just go full Vanilla Gorilla Brock Lesnar with it.
Please make her go away.
Who was the last woman that they pushed for a belt that wasn’t exclusively a “women’s belt”? Chyna? I actually think because of her history they could actually have go after one or two of the other belts. Chyna did it purely because she was big. Ronda has actual skill we’ve seen demonstrated real world that would lend credence to a “wrestling badass” personae that could take on the men.