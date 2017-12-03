R-Truth Explained Why He Hasn’t Been On WWE TV For Months

#WWE Raw #WWE
12.03.17 37 mins ago

Twitter/R-Truth

WWE Raw Superstar R-Truth hasn’t graced your TV screen with his patented “WHAT’S UP” shenanigans for the last several months. Older WWE superstars like R-Truth aren’t necessarily on TV every week anyway, so missing an episode of Raw here and there usually isn’t cause for concern, but in Truth’s case, it’s been a while.

When we last saw R-Truth, he was feuding with his former tag team partner, Goldust. Goldust attacked Truth, as tag team partners are wont to do as an avenue to return to singles competition, but for whatever reason WWE scrapped the angle with R-Truth while teasing some interesting stuff with Goldust … which unfortunately also never went anywhere.

Apparently, R-Truth got tired of people asking where he’s been over the last few months, so he took to Twitter to let fans know what their favorite rapper-turned-wrestler-turned-rapper has been up to.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSR-TRUTHWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP