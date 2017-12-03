R-Truth Explained Why He Hasn’t Been On WWE TV For Months

Twitter/R-Truth

WWE Raw Superstar R-Truth hasn’t graced your TV screen with his patented “WHAT’S UP” shenanigans for the last several months. Older WWE superstars like R-Truth aren’t necessarily on TV every week anyway, so missing an episode of Raw here and there usually isn’t cause for concern, but in Truth’s case, it’s been a while.

When we last saw R-Truth, he was feuding with his former tag team partner, Goldust. Goldust attacked Truth, as tag team partners are wont to do as an avenue to return to singles competition, but for whatever reason WWE scrapped the angle with R-Truth while teasing some interesting stuff with Goldust … which unfortunately also never went anywhere.

Apparently, R-Truth got tired of people asking where he’s been over the last few months, so he took to Twitter to let fans know what their favorite rapper-turned-wrestler-turned-rapper has been up to.