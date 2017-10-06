Santino Marella Won The Bronze Medal In A Judo Tournament

10.06.17 1 hour ago

Santino Marella won his share of honors in WWE. He held the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship once. He and Vladimir Kozlov were Tag Team Champions. And disguised as his twin sister Santina, he was crowned as the inaugural Miss WrestleMania and then fired by future President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, Santino suffered neck injuries that forced him to retire from wrestling in 2014. Although he thought WWE would eventually find a non-wrestling role for him, he was surprised to find himself released from the company in 2016. He was never a main eventer, but he was great at making people laugh, and there are those who’d like to see him in the Hall of Fame.

Since his release Santino ― real name Anthony Carelli ― has mostly focused his time and attention on Battle Arts Academy, the training gym he co-founded in 2013 in his home town of Mississauga, Ontario. Among the classes he teaches there is judo, a martial art Santino trained extensively in before he became a wrestler.

