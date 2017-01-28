Serena Williams Can Add This Customized WWE Championship Belt To Her Massive Trophy Case

#WWE
01.28.17 1 min ago

Lately when a team wins a championship, they receive two equally awesome items. The first, more conventional one is the sport’s championship trophy. The second and far cooler item is a customized WWE Championship belt from Triple H. Most notably, the Chicago Cubs received a WWE Championship with special plates that included the team’s logo and the phrase “World Series Champions” on them. Triple H has done this a few other times, like when Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer won Cy Young Awards in 2013. These were slightly different but they still ruled.

Triple H’s latest act of generosity came when he announced that WWE will honor Serena Williams – who won her record-setting 23rd major championship on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her sister, Venus, at the Australian Open. It is all sorts of awesome, as the plates say “23-Time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams” with tennis’ four grand slams on the outside.

Serena, if you are reading this, please carry this with you everywhere you go, preferably while you wear the custom Jordans you received for reaching title No. 23. Actually, if you are an athlete who received one of these (so the Cubs, Scherzer, Kershaw, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Cleveland Cavaliers, etc.), just bring this with you everywhere. You deserve it.

