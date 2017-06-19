Seth Rollins Has A Bold Prediction For The Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight

#Floyd Mayweather #Mayweather-McGregor fight #WWE
06.19.17 2 hours ago

ESPN

On Monday, Seth Rollins stopped by SportsCenter to announce that he, Seth Rollins, will be the cover star for WWE 2K18, which comes out in October. But given Rollins’ personal history with the most famous Irish fighter outside of the Notre Dame logo, he was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight. Not surprisingly, Rollins doesn’t think McGregor stands a chance in a boxing match.

“I guess Conor’s always got a puncher’s chance, right? But that’s about all he’s got in a boxing match against Floyd. I think Floyd is going to dance around him. I’ll be surprised if Conor lands one punch on Floyd. But to say that, if he does land that one punch, he’s got some real power, so you never know. But if I’m a betting man, my money’s on Floyd, all the way.”

Rollins has such little faith in Conor, of course, that he believes the 2017 Chicago Bears have a better chance of going to the Super Bowl than McGregor has of winning this fight. That’s low, Seth. Even as a Bears homer, that’s some low-down, dirty smack talk.

Well, we’ll see you back here in February, when Conor McGregor has beaten Floyd Mayweather and the Chicago Bears are your Super Bowl champions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Floyd Mayweather#Mayweather-McGregor fight#WWE
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightSETH ROLLINSWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP