On Monday, Seth Rollins stopped by SportsCenter to announce that he, Seth Rollins, will be the cover star for WWE 2K18, which comes out in October. But given Rollins’ personal history with the most famous Irish fighter outside of the Notre Dame logo, he was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather superfight. Not surprisingly, Rollins doesn’t think McGregor stands a chance in a boxing match.

“I guess Conor’s always got a puncher’s chance, right? But that’s about all he’s got in a boxing match against Floyd. I think Floyd is going to dance around him. I’ll be surprised if Conor lands one punch on Floyd. But to say that, if he does land that one punch, he’s got some real power, so you never know. But if I’m a betting man, my money’s on Floyd, all the way.”

Rollins has such little faith in Conor, of course, that he believes the 2017 Chicago Bears have a better chance of going to the Super Bowl than McGregor has of winning this fight. That’s low, Seth. Even as a Bears homer, that’s some low-down, dirty smack talk.

Well, we’ll see you back here in February, when Conor McGregor has beaten Floyd Mayweather and the Chicago Bears are your Super Bowl champions.