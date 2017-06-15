Cody Rhodes Explained Shane McMahon’s Passion For ‘WWE 2K’ Accuracy

WWE Raw

The WWE 2K video games make wrestlers immortal, as they will forever be preserved in virtual reality. WWE Superstars love being able to play themselves in a video game — and we know how many on the WWE roster are fans of gaming.

However, eventually, that shine wears off and the video games just become another part of the WWE branding monolith. On a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts podcast, Cody Rhodes offered up some insight into how the creation of those games goes down, specifically with regards to the motion capture work that puts their actual moves and entrances into the games.

Rhodes explained that most of the in-ring work gets done by non-WWE wrestlers that are very talented and simply learn everyone’s moves and entrances so they can do them in the motion capture suits — and keep the WWE guys from having to take lots of time out to film MoCap work. However, not everyone wants to let someone else bring their moves to the virtual world.